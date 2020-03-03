‘Everything is gone:’ Families recovering after devastating tornado in Tennessee

WAAY 31 is hearing from families in Tennessee who have lost their homes from a tornado.

One of the hardest hit areas is Germantown, where one apartment complex, Germantown Place Apartments, was destroyed.

Now, 70 families are having to find somewhere else to live.

Families say they are now having to sort through the debris to find what they can salvage.

"I heard her yelling, ‘There's a tornado. There's a tornado. Jump in the bathtub. You need to go to the bathroom,’" said Michael Waggett.

Residents who live in Germantown Place Apartments say they were terrified when a tornado destroyed their building Monday night.

"Glass bursting off of all these windows in the entire building. You could also hear the metallic blinds in that building and you could hear those. It was just like an orchestra of terror," said Waggett.

They say the roof was torn off of the building.

"You just knew you were definitely out of control and Mother Nature was taking over, and there was a fury and vengeance with it," said Waggett.

Some families lost everything.

"Everything is gone. We have nothing," said Caitlin Parson.

The apartment manager said they will refund residents' security deposits and rent. They will also let them out of their leases.

Meanwhile, residents are having to stay with friends and family until they get back on their feet again.

"A beautiful, almost 65 to 70-degree day and last night was sheer terror. Anything can happen at any time," said Waggett.

Families will continue to come out there over the next few days to sort through their belongings. Meanwhile, local churches are helping them with clothing and food.