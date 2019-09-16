Clear

Every county in Alabama under Fire Danger Advisory

Photo: Alabama Forestry Commission on Facebook

All 67 of Alabama's counties are under the advisory.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 10:07 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Every county in Alabama is under a Fire Danger Advisory because of persistent unseasonably high temperatures and current drought conditions.

There are no current burn restrictions in place, but the Alabama Forestry Commission is urging people to delay outdoor burning until conditions improve.

