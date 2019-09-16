Every county in Alabama under Fire Danger Advisory

Every county in Alabama is under a Fire Danger Advisory because of persistent unseasonably high temperatures and current drought conditions.
There are no current burn restrictions in place, but the Alabama Forestry Commission is urging people to delay outdoor burning until conditions improve.
Read more here.
