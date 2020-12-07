Every Jackson County child in foster care will have presents this holiday season

Monday night kicked off the holiday season in Scottsboro with its annual Christmas parade.

About 60 floats lined up and brought smiles to children's faces. More importantly, it brought the holiday spirit to children in foster care.

The parade is allowing all 120 children in the Jackson County foster care system to have presents to open this holiday season.

Juli Haynes is a new foster mom and now understands the importance of this parade after growing up with this event.

“To be able to be a recipient of that now, I mean, it’s just come full circle," said Haynes. "God is good and it’s just such a blessing to us, to our families, to the community.”

All the proceeds from this parade go to the county's Christmas Angel Tree Program. Members of the community were able to choose an angel and donate the items on the foster children's Christmas list.

“It is tremendous as far as helping the families, the foster family and these foster children that, that may not have been able to have a Christmas. That to be able to have a Christmas and to be a part of that, and like I said, it’s a very humbling experience," said Haynes.

The parade is going to get Haynes' 3-year-old foster son and their family in the holiday spirit.

“He is going to be on cloud nine. I mean, absolutely just, I just cannot wait to see his little face and just to see the joy that it brings," she said.

The proceeds from the parade help the children in foster care all year long.