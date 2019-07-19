Events in downtown Huntsville caused parking issues for anime convention organizers

There's a lot happening this weekend in downtown Huntsville and it's caused parking woes for some drivers.

The organizer for Hamacon, a.k.a. the Huntsville & Madison Anime Convention, said she fought for event parking after not having any.

The convention is expecting 4,000 guests at the Von Braun Center and this is the first year with actual event parking. We spoke with one of the event's organizers on how she's making sure everyone is cared for.

The organizer for the convention said before, they had no parking for the event. After she spoke with the City of Huntsville, her guests now have covered parking with handicapped access.

"Luckily enough, I'm seasoned enough to work with the City of Huntsville to make sure we have enough parking and that the traffic is handled for us," said Michelle Timon, the convention chair for Hamacon.

She said three years ago, she had to fight for better parking options for her guests. Now, she has access to a whole parking deck for only $10 while the event is going on.

One volunteer told WAAY 31 with all the events happening this weekend, she honestly forgot about how crazy it might be for parking.

"Always very interesting to see where the parking is going to be," said Susan, a volunteer for Hamacon.

Susan said you never know what you're going to get, and sometimes it's just not easy to get around if you don't know the city.

With the growing interest in anime events, Timon says she'll do what she has to. She even sends out color-coded maps for references.

"It's kind of cool to be a nerd now, word of mouth. Kids come, they have a blast, now they want their friends to come, and it continues to grow," said Timon.

For the anime event, you can park at the Von Braun Center on Monroe Street for $10 or find street parking where it's available. The event will be going on from Friday through Sunday evening.

The city encourages you to drive safely through downtown Huntsville, as there will be many people in the streets Friday night. There's the anime event, events at the constitution hall and the museum of art and the Dancing in the Streets.