North Alabama event venues begin re-opening with coronavirus safety guidelines

The amended safer at home order allowed for event venues to re-open at 5 p.m. Friday

Posted: May 22, 2020 7:57 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

Event venues such as arcades, theatres and bowling alleys could re-open Friday for the first time in two months!

Alabama’s Safer At Home order allowed them to re-open at 5 p.m.

While some businesses are re-opening their doors right now, others are waiting.

Rocket City Arcade chose to re-open Friday at 5. The staff there worked all day to clean and get ready for this re-opening, and they’re thrilled to be back!

"Entertainment was the last sector to be open, so it's been hard." Herman Pool, spokesperson and one of the owners for Rocket City Arcade said.

Pool said closing for nearly two months cost his business thousands of dollars.

"I'm glad everybodies safe I'm glad things are being done well, but it really hurts a small business owner so a lot of small businesses like me are really struggling right now," he said.

Pool said they made the decision to re-open during a staff meeting early Friday morning, and employees used the rest of the day to prepare for the re-opening. They put sticky notes on some machines telling customers not to use them. It’s to keep customers at least six feet apart.

"Instead of every 30 minutes cleaning let's go to every 15 minutes cleaning and we make sure everything is taken care of that way so we're following all the best recommendations that the governor's given us," he said.

"We're gonna have hand sanitation areas where we'll have sanitation pumps available for them, our team members will also be wearing masks at all times, as well as different plexi glass areas that will be set up around our registers and where our guests interact with our team members on a normal basis," Theresa Kennedy, the General Manager for Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Center, said.

Stars and Strikes isn't re-opening until Thursday, and Kennedy says it’s using the extra week to train employees on the new sanitation guidelines.

She told me workers spent the last two months to completely clean and sanitize the facility, getting it ready for re-opening day. Kennedy said you should expect a clean and safe environment when it re-opens.

"We're definitely going to be welcoming people back to have parties and have fun," she said.

Pool said the guests at his arcade should believe the same, but said even a successful re-opening won't make up for what's been lost

"This opening would have to be the most successful re-opening in the history of man to make everything ok."

The hours to both venues will be limited then they were previously. Rocket City Arcade will now close at 9 p.m. Stars and Strikes they will only be open from noon to 10 pm Sunday thru Thursday and on Friday and Saturday's from noon to midnight.

