'Even though it's been 20 years, it still feels like yesterday:' Remembering lives lost on 9/11

Gone but never forgotten. That's the message many people share as we approach the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Twenty years later, and most people can still remember exactly where they were on 9/11. For those who lost a loved one during the terrorist attacks, it does not get any easier as more years pass.

"Even though it's been 20 years, it still feels like yesterday," says Roy Williams of Jacksonville, Alabama.

When the first plane crashed into the Twin Towers twenty years ago, Williams thought it was a freak accident.

"We saw the first plane hit the World Trade Center towers, we thought it was a horrible accident," says Williams.

But then the second plane hit.

"Then we knew we were about to go to war... I just felt Dwayne was getting ready to go to war again, I did not know the Pentagon had been struck," says Williams.

His brother, army Major Dwayne Williams, was in the Pentagon that day. Williams says, "life as we know it had changed."

He tried to call his brother, but no one picked up. And then he says, "we got that knock on the door."

Soldiers, coming to his mother's house to announce the devastating news of Dwayne's passing.

"I remember that agonizing scream she made and slumping into a family members arms," says Williams.

The memories are no easier to recall 20 years later.

"The pain is still as deep today as it was 20 years ago," he says.

His one request on the 20th anniversary of his brother's death is to "get back like we were, return to that patriotism our nation saw on 9/11. That is the best way to honor the legacy of my brother and the other 3,000 heroes who died on 9/11."

The Huntsville Museum of Art is doing its best to remember the legacy of those like Major Williams with a new 9/11 exhibit.

"We hope that people are able to remember this tragedy and remember the victims and maybe find some hope for the future," says Danny Owen, the director of communications for the Huntsville Museum of Art.

Hope for the future is something Williams continues to hold on to.

"I hope that people will always remember the legacy of what happened on 9/11, the heroes of 9/11," says Williams.

Major Williams was honored at the Jacksonville High School homecoming game Friday night, as he was a former member of the football team. There will be another ceremony in his honor Saturday at the Jacksonville City Cemetery.