Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Saturday that the plane which took off from Calhoun, Georgia, on Thursday has now been found.

Officials said it was found at a crash site near Old Baker Gap Road, which is south of Boaz.

On Thursday, officials with the Etowah County Sheriff's Office told WAAY 31 the plane is a Zenith STOL CH750 and only one person was inside at the time it disappeared from radar.

