Etowah County Sheriff: Pregnant woman who admits use of meth, pot, GHB arrested

A pregnant Attalla woman has been arrested for chemical endangerment of a child, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton.

Savannah Bryant, 24, admitted to using marijuana, methamphetamine and GHB while pregnant, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Horton said Bryant has not received prenatal care and how far along she is in her pregnancy is unknown.

She is charged with chemical endangerment of exposing a child to an environment in which controlled substances are ingested, produced or distributed, which is a felony, Investigator Brandi Fuller said.

Bryant and arrested July 1. Her bond has been set at $10,000 cash and the conditions of bond are to go through a drug treatment program and be supervised by Etowah County Community Corrections upon release.

Bryant also has charges of illegal possession of prescription drugs, obstruction of governmental operations, and a hold for another agency, the news release said,