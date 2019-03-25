Clear
Estimated cost to fix Spring Park attractions will be about $300,000

Spring Park sustained a lot of damage in February's floods.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 3:46 PM
Updated: Mar. 25, 2019 4:04 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Spring Park in Tuscumbia has re-opened after February's damaging floods, but the main attractions like the roller coaster, train and carousel are still closed.

Caution tape is up around the roller coaster, train and carousel in the park.

"It is kind of disappointing to see the train and everything down due to flooding," said Bob Hoglan, who brought his kids to play in the park.

The electronics on the carousel, train and roller coaster were all underwater. It's going to cost about $300,000 to fix, and that estimate doesn't include repairs to roads leading into the park. Altogether, it could cost $500,000 to fix everything. Tuscumbia city officials said they are still waiting to see if the governor will petition the president for a federal disaster declaration in the hope, the city doesn't have to shoulder all of the costs.

"It's a beautiful park, but you can tell it sustained some damage," said Hoglan.

It's unclear when these attractions could be repaired and up running again, but the parks playground and other areas are open. Right now, cities impacted by the flooding are tallying up their damage. There's no time frame of when the governor might ask for assistance.

