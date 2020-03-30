Essential excersises for home

A stimulant for your immune system and mental health.

Strength Coach, Blake Lancaster, recommends doing split squats, side planks, push-ups and glute bridges for a quick at home workout.

"After exercises like this, you'll get endorphins to help boost your mood," Lancaster said.

Lancaster said it only takes four exercises to get your heart-rate up -- and calories burning.

And all you need is some floor space.

"They're big bank for your buck exercises, we are going to hit every type of muscle group and movement pattern with body weight and little equipment," Lancaster said.

Lancaster suggests doing four rounds of each exercises -- with 10 reps.

It'll increase range of motion -- which is big in preventing injury.

"Yeah anywhere from probably 200-500 calories, if you start adding some cardio exercises in between you can probably ramp that up just a little bit," the trainer added.

Coronavirus has made working from home the new normal.

But if you can -- squeeze these exercises in midday.

"There's a ton of studies saying if you go exercise during the day, your productivity will be a lot higher than someone who didn't exercise in the middle," Lancaster said.

During a time of uncertainty, Lancaster says prioritizing your health is vital to staying safe during this pandemic.

"There's tons of benefits for anyone for any type of fitness level." Lancaster said.

Lancaster works at Make a Play Sports Training