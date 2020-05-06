Escaped work release inmate arrested in Marshall County motorcycle chase

An escaped work release inmate in Marshall County was arrested in a chase on Tuesday.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says the motorcycle chase happened in the Asbury area. It went in and out of both Marshall and DeKalb counties with speeds over 130 mph.

The chase ended in Rainsville when deputies took Richard Anderson of Albertville into custody. The sheriff’s office says he was on Marshall County's Most Wanted list after walking off from a work release program last month.

The Geraldine, Fyffe and Rainsville police departments were involved in the case, along with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Anderson is charged with reckless endangerment, attempting to elude, failure to appear on burglary charges, failure to appear on controlled substance charges and two escape charges. He’s held in the Marshall County Jail on a $33,500 bond.