Escaped state inmate still on the loose in the Shoals

The Alabama Department of Corrections has assigned two investigators to track down an inmate who escaped on work release in Colbert County.

Xavier Armstead walked away from his worksite in Tuscumbia on Monday afternoon. He’s serving time for multiple burglary convictions and was scheduled to be released soon.

Xavier Lamont Armstead Xavier Lamont Armstead

The department of corrections said it is against policy to release the name of any business where state inmates work while getting close to finishing their prison sentence.

The department of corrections said it only allows non-violent inmates who are close to getting out of prison in the work release program.

Armstead was slated for a parole hearing in 2022 or would have completed his sentence in 2025.

"That's ridiculous,” said Clint Grinnell, who works in Tuscumbia. “Like you’re almost there but then you give up. So that's a foul ball on his part.”

Grinnell said he's not too worried after hearing about Armstead’s escape.

"It's of concern, but with our law enforcement we have here in place in Tuscumbia working diligently to protect the residents here,” he said.

Tiffany Chamblee lives in Tuscumbia and said she's keeping her eyes out for the escaped inmate.

"I feel safe here,” she said. “I don't like that it's happening but I just make sure to be vigilant and if I see anybody I'll call the police.”