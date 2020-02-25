Escaped inmate with Marshall County ties recaptured

The Alabama Department of Corrections says an escaped inmate with ties to Marshall County has been recaptured.

Dustin Joel Morton, 34, was caught in Brantley, Ala., about 2:15 p.m. Monday, the department said.

Morton escaped from the Elba Work Release Center on Feb. 16.

He was serving a sentence for an obstruction of justice conviction from Marshall County.

Authorities continue to look for convicted murderer Daniel Miner, who was reported as escaped on Saturday. Read more about him HERE