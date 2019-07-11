Clear
Escaped inmate turns himself into Limestone County authorities

Jeremy Tucker

Jeremy Tucker was assigned to Vulcan Plastics for work detail when the sheriff's office says he escaped.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 3:42 PM
Updated: Jul 11, 2019 3:44 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith, Scottie Kay

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says an escaped inmate, Jeremy Tucker, is in custody after he turned himself in at the county jail Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff's office says Tucker and another inmate, Bryan Vincent, walked off a work release site on Sunday. Vincent was arrested Sunday in the woods off Compton Road after a search by deputies, officers and a tracking dog, the department tweeted on Sunday. Read more about that here.

Vincent and Tucker were both assigned to Vulcan Plastics when they were discovered to be missing. Deputies said Vincent was serving a split sentence for receiving stolen property and Tucker was serving a sentence for child support.

