Escaped Marshall County murderer was on unsupervised release; parole hearing set for March

A convicted killer who escaped work release was less than a month away from his parole hearing and was on unsupervised release at the time he walked off.

WAAY 31 is also asking the same questions a lot of you are. Why was Daniel Miner, a man convicted of murder, on work release?

On Monday, we tried to find out two things: how Miner escaped work release, and how was he on work release to begin with.

WAAY 31 sent several open record requests to the Department of Corrections to learn more about Miner’s time in prison. We have not received any answers from anyone with the Department of Corrections.

The only comment we received was the department is working on our request.

Miner was labeled a low risk level prisoner by the Department of Corrections, even though he was serving a life sentence for a murder in Albertville in 1993.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections inmate handbook, the technical term is “minimum out” and it means he’s not seen as a risk to themselves or others.

No one with the Department of Corrections is answering how long Miner was at Childersburg Work Release Center, from which he escaped, or what made him eligible for work release.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office did tell us Miner was sentenced to life in prison with the opportunity for parole and that a parole hearing was just a few weeks away.

Right now, the agency isn’t releasing his prison records. We did learn he was currently serving his sentence at Childersburg facility, an hour southeast of Birmingham, which is used mostly for prisoners on work release.

Now, investigators across the state are on the lookout for him.

People in Marshall County are particularly concerned because he still has family members there.