Photo Gallery 1 Images
An escaped Morgan County inmate, Kaleb Gillespie, was found in Bessemer around 6:23 a.m. Monday with Peyton Ledlow, a teen reported missing from Lawrence County.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Gillespie is on his way back to Morgan County.
Related Content
- Escaped Morgan County inmate found in Bessemer with missing Lawrence County teen
- Lawrence County Deputies capture escaped inmate
- UPDATE: Missing Bessemer man found safe
- Inmate escaped from Morgan County Jail
- Escaped Morgan County inmate found dead in Florida
- Lawrence County sheriff seeks inmate who escaped work release
- Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office seeks ‘dangerous’ escaped inmate
- Morgan County Jail inmate dies
- Morgan County Sheriff's Office says inmate escaped in 30 seconds
- Morgan Co. inmate escapes work detail
Scroll for more content...