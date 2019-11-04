Clear
BREAKING NEWS Escaped Morgan County inmate found in Bessemer with missing Lawrence County teen Full Story

Escaped Morgan County inmate found in Bessemer with missing Lawrence County teen

John Kaleb Gillespie
John Kaleb Gillespie

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says the inmate is on his way back to Morgan County.

Posted: Nov 4, 2019 7:04 AM
Updated: Nov 4, 2019 7:18 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

An escaped Morgan County inmate, Kaleb Gillespie, was found in Bessemer around 6:23 a.m. Monday with Peyton Ledlow, a teen reported missing from Lawrence County.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Gillespie is on his way back to Morgan County.

Read more about his escape here and here.

