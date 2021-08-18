Escaped Limestone County work-release inmate back in custody

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says Joel Dwight Gooch, a work-release inmate who escaped on Tuesday, is back in custody.

Details on when and how Gooch was recovered have not been released.

On Tuesday, Acting Limestone County Sheriff Mike West said 35-year-old Gooch showed up to work at Vulcan Plastics on Durham Drive in Athens but then left about 8:30 a.m. on a black Kawasaki motorcycle belonging to another employee.

The sheriff's office said Gooch is serving a sentence for child support.

Gooch is 5'7'' and weighs about 135 pounds.