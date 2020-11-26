Escaped Lawrence County Inmate back in custody

A Lawrence County inmate is back in custody after he walked away from his work detail in Moulton on Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s office confirmed Lawrence and Colbert County deputies found Kevin Bradley, 39, hiding in a closet at a home on Highway 247 in Colbert County on Wednesday.

Bradley was arrested without incident and transported back to the Lawrence County Jail on an Escape in the 2nd degree charge. He was originally in jail for drug charges and receiving stolen property.

Deputies also arrested two females, Colleen Terry, age 49 of Town Creek, Alabama Amber Rose, age 34 of Golden, Mississippi.

Both females are charged with facilitating an escape in the first degree.

In a statement, Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders said, “If you help someone escape we will make sure that you are held accountable.”

Original: https://www.waaytv.com/content/news/Lawrence-County-authorities-searching-for-inmate-who-walked-away-from-work-detail---573187171.html