Escaped inmate Kaleb Gillespie gets transferred to state prison in Montgomery

The Morgan County inmate who escaped for eight days is in a state prison near Montgomery.

Kaleb Gillespie was transferred to the Kilby Correctional Facility Friday morning, where inmates are processed before they're assigned to a prison.

Gillespie's probation is revoked, and he'll now serve 15 years for a rape in 2009.

The mother of teenager he raped says it's a relief he's no longer here.

"It's a good feeling. It's reassuring knowing he's no longer here where he has a lot of contacts," says Donna Dover.

Gillespie raped Donna Dover's daughter when she was 15 years old. WAAY 31's policy is to not identify rape victims, but Donna and her daughter Emily wanted to come forward, because they say Gillespie has caused them more than a decade of turmoil.

They agreed to a plea deal for Gillespie to serve five years in prison, and five years probation. But if he violated his probation, he would be sent to prison for 15 years.

"We didn't feel like five years was enough justice but we worked with it. We worked with what we had and to know he messed up himself...He messed his probation up...He's going back for another 15 years," explains Dover.

Court documents show Gillespie has violated his probation many times over the years.

Dover says he should have been sent to prison after the first violation.

He's been in the Morgan County Jail for a year, accused of drug trafficking and attempted murder on a police officer.

The sheriff's office says the jail is safer today, because of his escape.

"As far as Kaleb Gillespie, he's obviously a name we'll remember but thanks to him we feel like the building is even more secure than it originally was", says Mike Swafford, the spokesperson for the the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Now, he's far away from the girl he raped more than a decade ago.

"Thankfully based on what he we went to Kilby prison for and the charges that are set to go into effect against him...He probably won't be on the outside for awhile," says Swafford.

Gillespie is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Morgan County on Tuesday.

It's not clear if that will happen, now that he's been sent to Kilby.

WAAY 31 has reached out to the District Attorney's office to learn why Gillespie wasn't sent to prison when he first violated his probation in 2016.