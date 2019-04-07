Escaped inmate recaptured in Franklin County

An escaped inmate is now back behind bars.

Jeffrey Davis was recaptured at around 2:15 pm by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the Alabama Department of Corrections. He was found in Vina, Alabama.

Davis walked away from his assigned job location in Athens on April 1. The business Cast Products Incorporated would not comment on how he escaped.

Davis was sentenced on Oct. 30, 2017 on a theft of property charge from Franklin County. Court documents also show he was serving over 12 years in jail on burglary charges.

This is the second work release inmate escape from Cast Products Inc. in less than two months. Back in February, Joseph Davis walked away from his job but was caught shortly afterwards.

WAAY 31 reached out to the Alabama Department of Corrections for statistics of how many work release inmates escape and if they plan on improving security at businesses where these inmates work. We are still waiting to hear back.