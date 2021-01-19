Authorities Are Searching For Escaped Inmate Michael Lee Jones in Mobile

The Alabama Department of Corrections said Michael Lee Jones escaped escaped from mobile CBF/CWC around 2AM on Tuesday.
the 53 year old is 5'8" and 175 lbs.
If you have seen him or have any information that could lead to his recapture call the police or the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.
Stay with WAAY 31 for the latest on this story.
Posted: Jan 19, 2021 7:27 AM
Updated: Jan 19, 2021 7:28 AM
