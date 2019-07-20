Clear

Erroll Thompson voted First Team All-SEC

The Florence Grad is voted team captain for the Bulldogs.

Posted: Jul 20, 2019 6:39 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

The 2019 football season is set to be a stand out year for Florence grad Erroll Thompson. The Mississippi State linebacker made the All-SEC First Team.

Last year he had 84 tackles, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions. He was voted team captain, and one of the go-to guys on the Bulldogs "D."
Erroll says the expectation is set. He's ready to deliver.

"Just the preparation, just trying to prepare more than my opponents so I can prove what everyone else is saying and a lot of peoples expectations about me," Thompson said.

