Equipment upgrades approved for the Marshall Co. Sheriff's Office

On Wednesday, the Marshall County commission approved new purchases that could end up costing the county almost $300,000.

The funds will go towards new equipment, vehicles and software. County officials say the sheriff's office has needed this for a long time.

"Say there's an officer-involved shooting I need to be at, I don't have any blue lights. I don't have a siren. I don't have a radio," said Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims.

Right now, eight of the sheriff's office's cars don't have the equipment to signify they are emergency vehicles.

"They're wired for equipment, but there's no equipment in them," said Sims.

Also, deputies are wearing body cameras, but they can't download the video.

"We can't use them to download, so we can't use them to really record while they're on duty," said Sims.

The upgrades include six new vehicles, totaling $180,000. The sheriff says these vehicles will end up saving the county money, because the vehicles they have now are constantly needing repairs.

Some Marshall County residents said they were surprised these purchases haven't already been made. One woman, Katie Gummerman, said it's a surprising price for things she thought were already working.

"That's a lot of money," she said. "They have body cameras but can't download. What's the point in having the cameras then?"

The new body camera software will cost over $11,000. The sheriff's office and county commission are also in early talks about building onto the existing jail.