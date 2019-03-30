Environmentalists claim Decatur Utilities dumped millions of gallons of raw sewage into Tennessee River

An environmental group is ready to file a federal lawsuit because it claims millions of gallons of sewage were released into the Tennessee River.

Friday, Tennessee Riverkeeper filed a notice of intent to sue Decatur Utilities. So far this year, the group claims the utility's wastewater treatment plant overflowed fifty times dumping nearly 6.5 million gallons of untreated sewage into the river.

Riverkeeper also blames the plant for dumping cancer-causing chemical compounds into the Tennessee from industry in Decatur.

The group wants the dumping declared illegal.