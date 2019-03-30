Clear

Environmentalists claim Decatur Utilities dumped millions of gallons of raw sewage into Tennessee River

The group filed a notice of intent to file a federal lawsuit.

Posted: Mar. 30, 2019 8:40 PM
Updated: Mar. 30, 2019 9:10 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

An environmental group is ready to file a federal lawsuit because it claims millions of gallons of sewage were released into the Tennessee River.

Friday, Tennessee Riverkeeper filed a notice of intent to sue Decatur Utilities. So far this year, the group claims the utility's wastewater treatment plant overflowed fifty times dumping nearly 6.5 million gallons of untreated sewage into the river.

Riverkeeper also blames the plant for dumping cancer-causing chemical compounds into the Tennessee from industry in Decatur.
The group wants the dumping declared illegal.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events