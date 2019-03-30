An environmental group is ready to file a federal lawsuit because it claims millions of gallons of sewage were released into the Tennessee River.
Friday, Tennessee Riverkeeper filed a notice of intent to sue Decatur Utilities. So far this year, the group claims the utility's wastewater treatment plant overflowed fifty times dumping nearly 6.5 million gallons of untreated sewage into the river.
Riverkeeper also blames the plant for dumping cancer-causing chemical compounds into the Tennessee from industry in Decatur.
The group wants the dumping declared illegal.
Related Content
- Environmentalists claim Decatur Utilities dumped millions of gallons of raw sewage into Tennessee River
- Lawsuit claims 3M dumped dangerous chemicals into Tennessee River
- Decatur Utilities conducts Natural Gas Inspections
- TVA spilling 1.7 million gallons per second through Wilson Dam
- Wilson Dam pulling 1.7 million gallons of water per second
- Tennessee Riverkeeper starts cleanup project in Decatur
- Chemical waste still gets into Tennessee River
- Shoals officials: Stay off Tennessee River
- Limestone County man drowns in Tennessee River
- Utility: Decatur's drinking water is clean and safe
Scroll for more content...