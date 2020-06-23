Environmental group says alarming levels of PFAS chemicals found in Morgan County

A local environmental group, Tennessee Riverkeeper, says alarming levels of PFAS chemicals were found in Morgan County.

The group says its recent sampling found concerning levels of the potentially cancer-causing PFAS chemicals, or perfluoroalky and polyfluoroalkyl substances, flowing out of the closed Mud Tavern landfill into Mud Tavern Creek, southwest of Decatur. It says the water empties near Point Mallard Park to the Tennessee River, upstream of the city of Decatur's drinking water intake.

Tennessee Riverkeeper says these levels are thousands of times higher than the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's recommended safe level for drinking water.

The group says it looks like a sinkhole at the top of the ridge was used as a dump site for years and then covered over with dirt. It says there’s also a stream that flows into the landfill from the north into a polluted orange stream that disperses PFAS chemicals.

