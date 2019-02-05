Clear
Enjoy the warmth in the Tennessee Valley...for now

Much like Monday, Tuesday brings mild temperatures and a few showers.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 6:27 AM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2019 7:21 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

We'll be a bit warmer than yesterday as highs reach the lower 70s this afternoon. Rain chances are fairly low, so today won't be a wash out. A mostly cloudy sky keeps things looking fairly gloomy, however. Spotty showers continue tonight, as do unseasonably warm low temperature in the lower 60s. Wednesday's highs are near 70, then Thursday brings one last very warm day.

Speaking of warmth, the forecast high on Thursday is 74°. That's one degree warmer than the record high for the date of February 7 (74°, 1999), and we will likely at least tie the record. The warmth lasts no longer than Thursday as a cold front sends temperatures free falling into the 30s by Friday evening. The cold front will not pack much moisture, but it will bring a thin line of light showers that end by mid-morning Friday. Friday's high temperature will occur just after midnight, as the temperatures steadily drop through the day.

