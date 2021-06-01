Enhancing beautification efforts along 6th Ave. in Decatur

The city of Decatur is looking to make cosmetic changes to its roadways.

A proposed plan is looking to enhance the cities beautification efforts along 6th Avenue, from Wilson Street to Delano Park.

Decatur Mayor, Tab Bowling, said the project will cost about $8 million dollars and will take around sixteen months to complete.

A separate project will focus on the litter and waste pickup along Beltline Road.

"From Highway 20 all the way to Highway 31," said Bowling. "That's a major thoroughfare and having it clear, free of littler is something we want to make sure is happening."

If approved by the council, the lawn will also be mowed more regularly. Right now, the lawn gets cut twice a month.

Both projects need to be approved by the city council, those decisions will be made on June 14.