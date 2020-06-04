Ending the week muggy with scattered storms

The trend continues Friday: hot and muggy with scattered storms. Tonight, we'll keep that chance for a few showers and storms under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures start near a muggy 70° Friday morning and warm to the upper 80s during the afternoon. Most data sources are showing a round a showers and storms early in the morning, then scattered activity during the afternoon. With the humidity, it will feel as hot as the mid 90s in spots.

By Saturday, we will be in the 90s. Storm coverage should be more isolated, allowing highs to hit the lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. By next week, a bit more Gulf moisture will be pumped into the area as what is now Tropical Depression Cristobal approaches the coast, gradually increasing our rain chances. Once it moves inland, the remnants of Cristobal can brush North Alabama once it makes an eastward turn Tuesday into Wednesday. Expect greater rain chances and lower temperatures as a result.