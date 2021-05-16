Ending out the weekend with plenty of sunshine, warm trend continues into the work week.

Another beautiful Spring day is in store for North Alabama! Highs in the lower 80's with plenty of sunshine by the afternoon. We'll once again see cloud coverage pick up this evening giving us a comfortably cool night. After tonight, You'll start to notice mornings the rest of the week will be much warmer and much more humid.

Past the moring, mostly dry with plenty of sunshine to start the work week. A slight chance for showers, mainly for our western counties, begins Monday night going into Tuesday morning. Pop up showers possible for Wednesday as well, but by the end of the week dry and sunny will be the story going into the weekend. We'll continue to see our warm trend continue as we reach the mid to even upper 80's by Friday. We could even see our first day in the 90's by next weekend.