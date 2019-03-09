Clear
Endangered/missing child alert issued for Huntsville teen

Zachery Dennis

Posted: Mar. 9, 2019 9:58 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered/missing child alert for Zachery Dennis, 16, of Huntsville.

Zachery is described as a white male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with blue eyes and reddish-brown hair.

Zachery is believed to be accompanied by Robert W. Dennis. Robert Dennis is described as a white male, 47 year old, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with hazel eyes, brown hair, and a possible goatee.

Zachery went missing around 3:30 p.m. Friday from 195 Redbay Road in Golden, MS.

The vehicle being used is a 2001 silver Ford Crown Victoria. No tag number is immediately available, nor is there a known direction of travel.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Zachery Dennis, Robert Dennis, or the vehicle, contact the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Department at 662-279-4883.

