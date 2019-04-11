Endangered, missing teen last seen in Hartselle

The Center for Search & Investigation for Missing Children is asking for the public's help in locating a missing and endangered teen, 16-year-old Madison Toles.
Toles was last seen in Hartselle on April 8. She is 5'6" tall, weighs 135 pounds and has blue eyes and blonde hair. She also has a small scar across her nose, braces and pierced ears.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morgan County Sheriff's Office at 256-351-4800.
