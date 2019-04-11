Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Endangered, missing teen last seen in Hartselle

Courtesy of Sandra Treen

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morgan County Sheriff's Office at 256-351-4800.

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 4:15 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Center for Search & Investigation for Missing Children is asking for the public's help in locating a missing and endangered teen, 16-year-old Madison Toles.

Toles was last seen in Hartselle on April 8. She is 5'6" tall, weighs 135 pounds and has blue eyes and blonde hair. She also has a small scar across her nose, braces and pierced ears.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morgan County Sheriff's Office at 256-351-4800.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Florence
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events