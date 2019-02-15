Endangered aquatic salamander found in Bankhead National Forest

Photo Gallery 2 Images
Officials with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Alabama Power Company and USDA Forest Service recently conducted surveys in the Bankhead National Forest and trapped a Black Warrior Waterdog.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, the aquatic salamander is endangered and is only found in the Black Warrior River basin.
