Clear

Endangered aquatic salamander found in Bankhead National Forest

U.S. Forest Service - National Forests in Alabama

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the aquatic salamander is endangered and is only found in the Black Warrior River basin.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 10:11 PM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2019 10:12 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 2 Images

Officials with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Alabama Power Company and USDA Forest Service recently conducted surveys in the Bankhead National Forest and trapped a Black Warrior Waterdog.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the aquatic salamander is endangered and is only found in the Black Warrior River basin.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events