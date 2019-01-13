End of watch for beloved Birmingham police sergeant

Law enforcement brothers and sisters are mourning the tragic death of beloved Birmingham police sergeant Wytasha Carter. His friends called him Wyt. The 44-year-old was shot early Sunday morning in downtown Birmingham as he and an undercover officer confronted a pair of suspected car burglars.

Police officers stood solemnly and saluted as the corner transported Sergeant Carter's body from UAB Hospital.

Governor Kay Ivey was quick to offer her sympathies. “We began today with the heartbreaking news that Birmingham Police Sergeant Wytasha Carter was killed in the line of duty and a second officer still remains in critical condition," Governor Ivey wrote. "On behalf of the entire state of Alabama, I offer my deepest sympathies and prayers as we all mourn the death of Sergeant Carter, which came far too soon. This is a terrible loss for Sergeant Carter’s loved ones, his fellow law enforcement officers and our entire state. Let us keep Sergeant Carter, his wife and children close to our hearts during this difficult time."

The surviving officer shot is in critical condition at UAB. "I offer my fervent prayers to the second officer still fighting to stay alive," the Governor wrote. "I also pray for the doctors, nurses and staff working to help this officer survive the tragedy. To this officer, know that the people of Alabama stand behind you."

Governor Ivey pointed out the danger police officers face every day. "We must never forget the tremendous sacrifice that our law enforcement make each and every day," she said. "We certainly will always remember Birmingham Police Sergeant Wytasha Carter and his ultimate sacrifice for the people of Birmingham who he served so well."