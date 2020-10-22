Clear
EnVision Center opens in Huntsville to help residents with career success

Members of the community can now take classes and receive various services from local organizations to be more prepared and qualified for future work opportunities.

On Thursday, there was a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Cavalry Hills Center for the new EnVision Center. 

The EnVision Center wants to set people up for long-term career success and focuses on four main areas: economic empowerment, educational advancement, health and wellness, and character and leadership.

Members of the community can now take classes and receive various services from local organizations so they can be prepared and more qualified for future work opportunities. 

“I think sometimes our communities get overlooked and jobs come to Huntsville and our residents aren’t equipped to apply for those jobs so this will be an opportunity to help equip our residents with the tools they need to go out and compete for the jobs that are coming here to Huntsville," said Huntsville Housing Authority's Executive Director Antonio McGinnis.

The City of Huntsville and the Huntsville Housing Authority teamed up to bring an EnVision Center to Calvary Hill. It is only one of two in our state.

Opening the center creates one location for residents to receive services.

“I just really think it’s important to help equip our residents for the opportunities that are already here and the opportunities that are on the way," said McGinnis.

Drake State is a partner with the EnVision Center. Quisha Bryant, Huntsville Housing Authority Deputy Executive Director, stresses the importance of having a higher education partner to give people the tools to succeed.

“Sometimes paths change and so we want to be able to assist our residents as they make new journeys and new paths for themselves and their families so that they can be empowered and so they can become self-sufficient," said Bryant.

Members of the Northwoods community and surrounding communities are encouraged to come to the EnVision Center.

