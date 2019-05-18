Clear

Empty truck switches gears, hits Huntsville house

Huntsville Police said no one was injured when the truck rolled and hit the home. Huntsville Police said no one was injured when the truck rolled and hit the home.

A neighbor told WAAY 31 that he's in the process of buying the home, which received notable damage from the truck.

Posted: May. 18, 2019 7:02 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith, Alex Torres-Perez

A Huntsville resident now has to do some serious repair work after Huntsville Police said a car struck a home he is in the process of buying.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, police said a truck switched gears, rolled down a hill and smashed into the porch of a home, destroying a large chunck.

The wreck happened in the 100 block of Geddings-Lang Road near Bob Wade Lane.

The soon-to-be homeowner said he saw the whole thing happen from his porch. 

Huntsville Police told WAAY 31 no one was injured and the truck was eventually stopped by trees. Officers are investigating what caused the empty truck to suddenly switch gears.

