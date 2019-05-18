Empty truck switches gears, hits Huntsville house

A Huntsville resident now has to do some serious repair work after Huntsville Police said a car struck a home he is in the process of buying.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, police said a truck switched gears, rolled down a hill and smashed into the porch of a home, destroying a large chunck.

The wreck happened in the 100 block of Geddings-Lang Road near Bob Wade Lane.

The soon-to-be homeowner said he saw the whole thing happen from his porch.

Huntsville Police told WAAY 31 no one was injured and the truck was eventually stopped by trees. Officers are investigating what caused the empty truck to suddenly switch gears.