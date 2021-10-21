Employees with the city of Huntsville say there are opportunities for growth

The city of Huntsville has many job opportunities for people to explore. In this week's "Skilled to Work," WAAY 31 takes a look into what it's like working in the General Service Department.

From setting up the Skating in the Park, to keeping all the swings and monkey bars safe at the playgrounds, the General Services Department does it all.

The supervisor for the Facility Services told WAAY 31 that's actually his favorite part about his work.

“We assemble, repair, and do maintenance on playgrounds, bus shelters, facility buildings, basketball courts, soccer fields, fencing and all sorts of things," said Timothy Bennett.

Bennett said his crew is working on something new every day.

“I like being able to come out and know that I’m doing a service that the citizens of Huntsville can enjoy a quality of life," he said.

There are seven different areas within the General Services Department.

Bennett said most of the areas do require experience within the specific trade, but the Plumbing Supervisor, Bobby Newby, said not to let that prevent you from applying for an entry-level position within the city.

“There are entry-level positions throughout the city, and the city does like to promote within," said Newby. "There are often jobs that are restricted to only city employees, and sometimes restricted to only your department.”

Both Bennett and Newby are examples of being promoted from within. They had previous experience within their trade, but they were both working with their crew before moving up in the ranks and becoming a supervisor.

“You’re going to get the training you need, you’re going to get the exposure that you need to be able to progress and be able to advance. That’s what they want. They want everyone to be successful," said Newby.

To see the current openings for the city of Huntsville, click here.