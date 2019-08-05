Employees evacuated after suspicious package found outside Huntsville restaurant

The Huntsville Police Department has evacuated employees at the Five Guys restaurant off University Drive.

Police said there was a report of a suspicious package left next to the bottom of a lightpole post at the restaurant, located at 1395 Enterprise Way.

The bomb squad is on the scene.

A person in the parking lot called in the report to police.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.