Employees evacuated after suspicious package found outside Huntsville restaurant

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 2:03 PM
Posted By: Steven Dilsizian

The Huntsville Police Department has evacuated employees at the Five Guys restaurant off University Drive.

Police said there was a report of a suspicious package left next to the bottom of a lightpole post at the restaurant, located at 1395 Enterprise Way.

A person in the parking lot called in the report to police.

