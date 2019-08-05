Employees evacuated after suspicious package found outside Huntsville restaurant

The Huntsville Police Department has evacuated employees at the Five Guys restaurant off University Drive.
Police said there was a report of a suspicious package left next to the bottom of a lightpole post at the restaurant, located at 1395 Enterprise Way.
The bomb squad is on the scene.
A person in the parking lot called in the report to police.
