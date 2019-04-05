Clear

Employees evacuated after furnace explodes at Huntsville copper plant

Employees said they have been evacuated from National Copper and Smelting Co. after a furnace exploded.

Employees have been evacuated from National Copper and Smelting Co. after a furnace exploded.

A hazardous materials team is on scene. No injuries have been reported.

Huntsville fire says the furnace exploded while it was attempting to be lit.

Crews are working to get natural fumes out of the building, 3333 Stanwood Blvd., before employees can go back inside.

