Surveillance video: Employees concerned after Huntsville gas station robbed twice in a year

An early morning gas station robbery at a Petro South on University Drive has employees worried.

This is the second armed robbery at this gas station in the last year.

Screen grab of surveillance video of armed robbery at Petro South on University Drive in Huntsville

"I was surprised, that's something dangerous you know," one employee told WAAY 31.

The employee didn't want to be identified but said he he woke up to a phone call saying his employer was robbed.

"I was scared about the man who works there at night because they use guns and the guns go to the wrong hands and that's too dangerous," the employee said.

In surveillance video provided to WAAY 31 by the gas station, the clerk was mopping up the floor when a man came in and held him at gunpoint. The man then forces the clerk to the register - demanding him to open it. He takes the money from the registers and runs.

Officers set up a perimeter outside and detained a person of interest who was sitting in their car. That person has since been released.

Employees say they just hope police are able to catch the person who did this and says he hopes something like this doesn't happen again.

"We have to fix this problem," the employee said

The gas station clerk was not injured he's expected to be back in for his shift Tuesday night. Police are still investigating the robbery. They have not said if they've made any arrests or located another person of interest.