Employee at Mueller grieves for lost friend and co-worker

WAAY31 is continuing to hear from people in the community who are affected by the tragic shooting at Mueller Company, specifically the employees at the plant.

Early Tuesday morning, police from three different police agencies rushed to Mueller for a mass shooting call. A call that shocked the hundreds of people who work here.

"I was just coming into work like a normal day," says Cody Windsor, an employee at the plant.

That's when Windsor heard the news - there was an active shooter at his workplace.

"I had a lot of messages from people that worked here telling me that, uh, some people in the factory got shot," says Windsor.

His friend was one of two people killed by the gunman.

"I didn't find out later until my friend, David, David Horton, he was shot and I got home and I actually started crying. It really it just, it just hit me like that," says Windsor.

His workplace forever changed by one violent action.

"You're always going to have that on your mind thinking that somebody is going to walk through the door and shoot you, you never know," says Windsor.

He said his colleagues bond over their work and have a real sense of community, making this violent incident even more difficult to understand.

Mueller Water Products released a statement saying they will provide support for employees and their family members. WAAY31 reached out to try and find out what the support will look like, but are still waiting to hear back.