An employee at an assisted living facility in Decatur is charged for using debit cards belonging to several residents.

The owner of the facility filed a report on Jan. 7. An employee, 24-year-old Jaquaris J'Quan Carter, was developed as the suspect.

Fifteen warrants were issued for Carter’s arrest on Jan. 25 for fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

He was arrested on Feb. 20 and booked in the Morgan County Jail. Bond is set at $15,000.