A man is charged for stealing nearly $2,000 worth of goods from a hotel he worked at in Decatur.

The Double Tree by Hilton reported the theft, which happened on Oct. 11, to Decatur police.

The hotel told the department that Venice Thomas Johnson III, an employee, was responsible for stealing approximately $1,767 worth of goods.

Johnson was arrested on Oct. 24 for theft of property second degree. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a $2,500 bond.