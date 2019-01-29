Clear

'Empire' cast member alleges he was attacked in Chicago

Chicago police have opened a hate crime investigation after a cast member of the television show "Empire" alleged he was attacked by men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs at him and physically attacked him.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 11:37 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Police haven't released the name of the 36-year-old cast member but say he reported being attacked while walking downtown around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the man reported that two men approached him and began shouting at him. He says they then struck him in the face and poured an unknown chemical substance on him before one of them wrapped a rope around his neck.

The man went to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Guglielmi says the man is being treated at the hospital and is in good condition.

Police say detectives are gathering security video from nearby businesses.

