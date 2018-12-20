Emergency personnel respond to fire at Huntsville home

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Officials responded to a fire Thursday at Marie Avenue where no injuries were reported.
No one was home at the time of the fire, and it has since been put out. One room was damaged.
Investigators were dispatched to the scene.
