Emergency order shuts down Florence pharmacy

All controlled substances are gone from a Florence pharmacy that's now under an emergency order.

Barnes Healthcare and Pharmacy was shut down by the state on Thursday.

We spoke with the investigator on the case with the Alabama State Board of Pharmacy. He said they served a search warrant and an emergency suspension.

Investigator Eddy Braden said his officers and the DEA took out all of the controlled substances from the pharmacy, and a hearing on the pharmacy will happen in February 2021.

Braden wouldn’t go into detail on what prompted this search warrant and emergency seizure. He said it's still under investigation, and no one has been arrested.

The Alabama State Board of Pharmacy has sent notices to all pharmacies in Lauderdale County alerting them that they will see an increase in customers due to this shutdown.

The board also has contacted local doctors to ensure no patient prescriptions are sent to Barnes Healthcare and Pharmacy.