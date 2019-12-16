Emergency officials say outdoor warning siren malfunctioning in Huntsville

Photo Gallery 1 Images
The outdoor warning siren at the corner of University Drive and Research Park Boulevard in Huntsville is malfunctioning.
According to the Madison County Emergency Management Agency, it is sounding, but is not rotating. The agency says it won't be able to fix the siren Monday, but a repair will be made soon.
Emergency management officials say people in the west not facing the siren will have reduced sound coverage. They say it is basically stopped in one position, pointing east on University Drive.
You should stay weather aware on Monday as severe storms are possible by late afternoon. Make sure you download the WAAY 31 Weather app to receive any warnings for your area the moment the National Weather Service issues any alerts.
