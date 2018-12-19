Emergency meeting held for Virginia College students

An emergency meeting was held for Virginia College students to discuss their options since the school shut down this week. This is one of several meetings held to help the students continue their education. Several said they're still upset and left trying to figure out what to do now that the doors are shut at Virginia College. Many said they are still trying to figure out where their credits will transfer to.

"When they first told us I got a little teary eyed because I was so close to getting done and I was so excited to finally actually have a degree and it all just kind of went down," said Hannah Williams.

Earned credits and no degree is why many of the students showed up to the meeting hosted by the Alabama Career Center System. One student said she only had a month of classes left before she was scheduled to start her externship. She's now left with credits she's not sure she'll be able to use, but said this meeting helped shine a little light at the end of the tunnel.

"They were saying that our credits were not going to be able to transfer so coming to this meeting I finally have hope now that I'll be able to pick up where I left off," said Williams.

The center discussed options with the students like the workforce innovation and opportunity act grant available to students in low income households or recently laid off from their job. The grant will give them financial assistance to finish school.

"At the meeting we want to let them know about the services that we can offer including resume preparation assistance, job placement assistance, job training opportunities, and tuition assistance opportunities," said Mike Fowler, the manager at the Alabama Career Center System.

There were college recruiters at the meeting to talk to the students about their options to transfer credits and apply for financial assistance. The career center also said students may be eligible to have any loan they took out for Virginia College excused since the school closed down.