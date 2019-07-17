Emergency management officials warn of high water levels at Cypress Creek in Lauderdale County

The typical problem spots are drying out Wednesday night in the Shoals after flash flooding.

Water pooled up on Woodward Avenue, where crews had to redirect traffic. In Florence, the bridge on Savannah Highway was blocked.

Those areas are now clear, but Cypress Creek in the Shoals is up some four feet.

At Wildwood Park in Florence, you can see Cypress Creek roaring because the water levels are high. The Lauderdale County

Emergency Management Agency is asking people to use common sense if they plan to get out on the creek.

One man, Tyler Knipper, told WAAY 31 he's seen it higher before, but it can still be dangerous.

"The water I would say is probably three or four feet higher than it normally is," he said. "Just stay away from it is probably the best thing. Don't drive through it in any places."

The Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency told WAAY 31 people do need to be cautious if they plan on getting in the creek and should always wear a life vest.

The water levels here at Cypress Creek should go back down to normal in the next day or two. It just depends on how much more rain we get.

The Shoals got more than three inches of rain Wednesday morning.