Emergency lane closure on Governors Drive

Huntsville Utilities crews closed a lane of Governors Dr. for utility pole repair.

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Viktoria Piepke

According to Huntsville Utilities, the outside eastbound lane of Governors Dr. is closed for emergency utility repair due to damage caused by a vehicle wreck. A lineman on the scene said they don't know when the wreck happened, but someone reported it was cracked all the way to the top today.

The lineman said they purposefully waited until after the evening rush to close the lane and the pole should be replaced by 2AM Thursday morning.

He also said no one will lose power because of it.

