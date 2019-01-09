According to Huntsville Utilities, the outside eastbound lane of Governors Dr. is closed for emergency utility repair due to damage caused by a vehicle wreck. A lineman on the scene said they don't know when the wreck happened, but someone reported it was cracked all the way to the top today.
The lineman said they purposefully waited until after the evening rush to close the lane and the pole should be replaced by 2AM Thursday morning.
He also said no one will lose power because of it.
Related Content
- Emergency lane closure on Governors Drive
- Emergency Lane Closure in Downtown Huntsville
- I-565 Lane Closures Start Wednesday
- Lane closure on U.S. 231
- Lane closure at Triana Boulevard
- House fire on Whitesburg Drive forces lane closure
- Lane Closure planned for Bridge Work
- Expect lane closures on March 20
- Lane closures on South Memorial Parkway
- Drivers in Decatur can expect lane closures
Scroll for more content...