Emergency declared at West Limestone High School after cafeteria fire

According to Karen Tucker with Limestone County Schools, the Board of Education had an emergency meeting Tuesday night to declare an emergency at West Limestone High School. The board also approved repairing the damage to the school after a fire in the cafeteria on Sunday, November 4th.

Tucker said the fire started in the compressor of the ice machine in the cafeteria and set off the alarm. A basketball coach heard the alarm and called the principal who went to turn off the alarm. When the principal came in, he smelled smoke. When he went into the lunch room, it was filled with smoke and soot.

The fire department responded to the school within minutes. The fire caused extensive smoke damage. The entire cafeteria needed to be cleaned and the ceiling tiles removed. Now, the cafeteria and kitchen areas are unusable by staff and students. The board is taking emergency action to make the repairs as soon as possible.

Until the work is complete, which could take a week or more, the kitchen staff is cooking meals at Sugar Creek Elementary and driving the food to West Limestone High School. Students are eating in their classrooms.